Car crashes into Dolton home while fleeing gunfire

A car crashed into a home after gunshots were fired Thursday in south suburban Dolton.

Someone ran toward the car and started shooting at the occupants about 10 a.m. near Lincoln and Cottage Grove avenues in Dolton, according to Dolton village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

No one was hit by gunfire, but the driver lost control as they sped away, Holmes said. The car hit a nearby house and flipped over.

Officers took one person to the Dolton Police Department for questioning and detectives are speaking with possible witnesses to determine what may have led to the shooting, Holmes said.

Dolton police did not respond to a request for details about the shooting and crash.