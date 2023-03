A car slammed into a building on Chicago’s Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of W. Fullerton Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood.

According to CPD, one person was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The circumstances of what exactly happened, or the extent of any injuries, were not immediately known.

No further information was available.