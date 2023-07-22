Expand / Collapse search

Car struck by passing train on Chicago's North Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Edgebrook
CHICAGO - A passing train struck a car in Edgebrook Saturday morning, according to Chicago fire officials. 

An SUV and a sedan collided near the intersection of Devon and Lehigh Avenue on Chicago's North Side just after 7 a.m.

One of the cars ended up on the train tracks after the initial crash. 

No one was in the vehicle when train struck vehicle and no injuries were reported. 

No further information was available at this time. 