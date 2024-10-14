Exotic cat on the loose in Chicago suburb, police urge caution

The Brief A caracal, an exotic cat native to Africa and Asia, has been spotted in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. Animal rights advocates believe it was likely someone's pet that was bought on the black market. Authorities have issued warnings to the public, as the animal remains at large and is considered potentially dangerous.



People in Chicago's northwest suburbs are being warned to stay alert after a sighting of an exotic cat.

The animal in question, a caracal native to Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, was spotted last week in Hoffman Estates, prompting concern from police and animal rights groups.

The caracal, which can weigh up to 45 pounds and is known for its extreme athleticism, was first spotted in a subdivision near Foltz Drive and most recently seen in the area of Della Drive and Hilldale Golf Course. The Hoffman Estates Police Department issued a notice to the community on Monday, stating it is unknown where the animal came from and stressing that it is an internationally protected endangered species.

Jodie Wiederkehr, from the Chicago Alliance for Animals, believes the caracal may have been someone's pet purchased on the black market.

"They likely are stuck inside a home or inside a cage. So they cannot roam. They cannot do anything that comes natural to them," she said.

While caracals are not illegal to own in Illinois, House Bill 4446, currently pending in the state legislature, could change that.

Wiederkehr is urging people not to buy trafficked animals.

"It's in a lot of danger," Wiederkehr said. "The animal may have been dumped. Who knows how this animal is out running free. But the animal needs to be saved and allowed to go to a sanctuary."

Caracals are known for their ability to leap up to 12 feet to catch prey and can run at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. They will consume small to medium-sized mammals.

Authorities are continuing to search for the animal and are asking residents to report any sightings to police.