Cardinal Blase Cupich warns of 'powerful voices' trying to rewrite Ukraine war narrative

Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, spoke at Holy Name Cathedral on Monday, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a call for truth, justice and lasting peace.

Cardinal Cupich's Speech

In his speech, Cardinal Cupich spoke about the suffering Ukrainians have endured, while also shining a light on their resilience and heroism.

Reflecting on his visit to Poland and Ukraine two years ago, Cardinal Cupich described meeting refugees and witnessing firsthand the destruction, loss and atrocities of war, including massacres and forced separations.

He praised the compassion of the Polish people, who provided shelter and support to displaced Ukrainians.

"Their welcoming response to asylum-seekers serves as a call to conscience, forcing us to consider our own country’s attitudes toward the stranger in need," said Cupich.

Reflecting on the devastation he witnessed firsthand, Cardinal Cupich described the harsh realities of war in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine I traveled to areas where people were massacred for no reason other than they were walking down the street or searching for food. I walked through cemeteries created to bury soldiers and other victims of the war. I prayed in a church where hundreds of funerals had been held since the war began," said Cupich.

He also underscored the importance of truth in pursuing peace, and rejected any narrative that portrays Ukraine as the aggressor.

"We need to be here tonight, to recall and honor both the suffering and heroism of Ukraine for unfortunately, there are powerful voices attempting to change the narrative and rewrite history," said Cupich. "The world must stand with Ukraine and tell the truth. Peace can only be built on truth."

Cardinal Cupich highlighted three important points about the war in Ukraine: Ukraine didn't provoke the conflict, Russia’s invasion was unjustified and violates international law, and Ukraine was promised protection of its sovereignty when it gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994, under agreements signed by the U.S., Russia, and the UK.

He called on the world to support Ukraine, affirm its sovereignty, and make sure it has a role in peace talks.

Cardinal Cupich also warned that Russia is trying to erase Ukraine’s culture and identity, and if Ukraine loses its independence, it’s a loss for everyone. He concluded by urging prayers for the victims, peace, and a commitment to truth, to ensure any future peace is real and lasting.

US abstains from voting on resolution

In the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. joined Russia in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution that called out Moscow’s aggression and demanded an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

The U.S. then abstained from voting on its own competing resolution after Europeans, led by France, succeeded in amending it to make clear Russia was the aggressor.

It was a major setback for the Trump administration in the 193-member world body, whose resolutions are not legally binding but are seen as a barometer of world opinion.

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's war in Ukraine would near an endgame after he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It looks like we’re getting very close," Trump told reporters of the minerals deal before his meeting with Macron.

He said Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next to sign it.

