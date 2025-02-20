The caregiver's challenge: Why self-care matters for those who give their all

The Brief New Orleans Beau has been caring for his mother, Momma Lou, for two years in New Lenox. Experts emphasize the need for caregivers to prioritize self-care to prevent burnout. FOX 32’s Nate Rodgers, also a caregiver, shares his experience balancing care and personal well-being.



For New Orleans Beau, caregiving for his mother, Momma Lou, is more than just a responsibility—it’s an act of love and devotion.

Each morning in their New Lenox home, he prepares her favorite breakfast of sunny-side-up eggs, grits, and sausage, ensuring she gets the comfort and care she deserves after 31 years of hard work.

"Mom raised me to be the man I am," Beau said. "She deserves it. If it don’t harm her, I’ll give it to her."

Beau has spent the past two years as her primary caregiver, navigating the challenges that come with caring for a stroke survivor. Inside their home, New Orleans memorabilia fills the space, along with written reminders to help Momma Lou stay on track.

The Caregiving Struggle

Beau is far from alone in his journey. More than 100 million caregivers in the U.S. face the daily task of caring for loved ones, often sacrificing their own well-being in the process.

FOX 32’s Nate Rodgers knows this struggle firsthand—his mother, Kathy Howard Rodgers, suffered a massive stroke 20 years ago, and he and his siblings have cared for her ever since.

Mental health advocate Dr. Tim Akhalu warns that caregivers who neglect self-care may become emotionally drained or even combative with the person they’re looking after.

"Self-care is anything that puts you in a place of silence," Akhalu explained. "It can be listening to music. Studies show music affects how we interact with people."

Finding Strength in Music

For Beau, music is his sanctuary. A 57-year-old musician with 40 years in the industry, he recently released his third album, "A Good Woman."

Last year, FOX 32 introduced him to viewers during Black History Month after discovering him at Odyssey East’s Sunday Night Live Blues showcase.

"If I can make someone smile or make someone feel what I’m feeling, that gives me all the strength I need," Beau said.

Helpful Tips for Caregivers

Experts encourage caregivers to focus on patience, laughter, memory-making, and self-care. Simple practices like taking deep breaths, listening to music, researching resources, and asking for help can make the journey more manageable.

For those looking for caregiving support, resources are available through: