Carjackers in Chicago are using cars to trap victims, then stealing cell phones, wallets and cars
CHICAGO - Chicago police are offering a new warning about carjackers who use another car to trap the victims.
Police said that on at least three recent occasions, carjackers have used a car to block a victim's path. They hop out and pull out guns, then steal the victim's cell phone, wallet and their car.
The carjackings/robberies have occurred in the Avondale and Albany Park neighborhoods:
- North Troy Street near School Street on September 23 at 11:14 p.m.
- West Sunnyside Ave. near Albany on September 25 at 10:30 p.m.
- North Bernard Street near West Collum on September 28 at 2:14 p.m.
Chicago police offer this advice to try to avoid being a victim of crime:
Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.
- Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
If you have any information contact detectives at (312) 746-7394.
Advertisement