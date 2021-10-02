Carjackers in Chicago are using cars to trap victims, then stealing cell phones, wallets and cars

Chicago police are offering a new warning about carjackers who use another car to trap the victims.

Police said that on at least three recent occasions, carjackers have used a car to block a victim's path. They hop out and pull out guns, then steal the victim's cell phone, wallet and their car.

The carjackings/robberies have occurred in the Avondale and Albany Park neighborhoods:

North Troy Street near School Street on September 23 at 11:14 p.m.

West Sunnyside Ave. near Albany on September 25 at 10:30 p.m.

North Bernard Street near West Collum on September 28 at 2:14 p.m.

Chicago police offer this advice to try to avoid being a victim of crime:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

Pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If you have any information contact detectives at (312) 746-7394.

