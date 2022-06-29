Carjacking alert issued after 5 Uber drivers and motorists robbed in span of two hours

At least five people were carjacked and robbed in a span of two hours Wednesday morning across several Chicago neighborhoods, according to a new CPD community alert.

In each incident, a group of four men dressed in all black approached Uber drivers and other motorists and demand their vehicle and personal property at gunpoint, police said.

The stolen vehicles are then used to commit more robberies on the street, officials said.

The carjackings happened Wednesday morning at the following times and locations:

Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.