Carjacking alert issued after 5 Uber drivers and motorists robbed in span of two hours
CHICAGO - At least five people were carjacked and robbed in a span of two hours Wednesday morning across several Chicago neighborhoods, according to a new CPD community alert.
In each incident, a group of four men dressed in all black approached Uber drivers and other motorists and demand their vehicle and personal property at gunpoint, police said.
The stolen vehicles are then used to commit more robberies on the street, officials said.
The carjackings happened Wednesday morning at the following times and locations:
- 1700 block of West 21st Street at 12:45 a.m. in Heart of Chicago
- 1100 block of West Adams Street at 1:51 a.m. on the Near West Side
- 2800 block of North Richmond Street at 1:51 a.m. in Logan Square
- 2000 block of North Orleans Street at 2:23 a.m. in Lincoln Park
- 400 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 2:38 a.m. in Lincoln Park
Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.