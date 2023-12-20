Carjacking at Glenview Costco Gas Station leaves victim injured: police

Glenview police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Costco Gas Station Wednesday morning.

At 11:49 a.m., Glenview police officers responded to the Costco Gas Station, located at 2940 Patriot Blvd., for a report of a carjacking.

According to preliminary information, the owner of a Mercedes Sedan was outside their vehicle adding fuel when the victim saw a male subject wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask enter the driver's side door. The subject then started the car and began to pull away.

The owner of the vehicle attempted to re-enter the Mercedes through the front passenger door but was unsuccessful. As a result, the victim fell and sustained a non-life-threatening injury to their leg.

The subject drove the vehicle out of the parking lot in an unknown direction. The vehicle was last seen driving east on Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This incident is currently being investigated by Glenview Police Detectives.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.