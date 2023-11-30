Illinois medical school makes history with FDA-cleared hologram tech for patient treatment

The Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is the first in the world to use hologram technology to treat patients. It’s called MediView XR and it was just cleared by the Food and Drug Administration.

"Imagine if doctors had super human vision like Superman and they can essentially see through the skin of the patient during an actual procedure," said MediView XR, Inc. CEO and President Mina Fahim.

An image of the patient’s own CT scan or ultrasound is projected onto their body in real time.

"Having the right tools and the right technology to ensure that you're biopsying the exact spot you need to be in, or abating a tumor that's in the exact location, is really important not just for outcomes but also to avoid complications," said Dr. Mark Cohen, Dean, Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

Doctors can even collaborate with others around the world, all seeing the same thing. Right now, the technology is approved to be used for minimally invasive procedures that require accuracy.

"Our goal is to make the lives of clinicians simpler by equipping them with the tools to make the best decisions for the patient that's on that table," said Fahim.