Carol Stream woman to spend 4 days in jail for getting to close to grizzly bear, cubs at Yellowstone

A suburban woman will spend four days in jail for getting too close to a grizzly bear and her cubs at Yellowstone.

Samantha Dehring pleaded guilty this week to the May incident.

The Carol Stream woman is accused of refusing to move and instead taking photos as the mother bear and her cubs walked nearby.

The mother ended up charging at Dehring, but did not attack her.

Video of the encounter was widely shared on social media.

Dehring will also have to pay $2,000.