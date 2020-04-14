Carpentersville man accused of stabbing person Easter Sunday

article

A Carpentersville man is accused of stabbing someone he knew Easter Sunday in the west suburb.

Hugo Mendoza-Cardenas faces felony counts of attempted murder, vehicular invasion and aggravated battery, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

He allegedly approached the victim, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, in the afternoon and stabbed him in the mouth, prosecutors said. There was a struggle, and Mendoza-Cardenas cut the person’s hands.

The person was treated and released from a hospital, prosecutors said.

Mendoza-Cardenas’ bail was set at $500,000 and his next court date is scheduled for April 23.