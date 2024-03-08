Expand / Collapse search

Carpentersville teacher arrested following alleged inappropriate confrontation in locker room

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carpentersville
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Kevin D. Lee, 24, is behind bars on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and grooming. 

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. - Carpentersville Middle School teacher is facing several charges after he allegedly approached a child in a locker room and made an inappropriate comment. 

Kevin D. Lee, 24, is charged with burglary, a Class 1 felony, sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony and grooming, a Class 4 felony, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

His charges stem from Feb. 26, when Lee allegedly confronted a child in a locker room at the Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles. Further details haven't been released.

As of Feb. 26, Lee was employed as a teacher and a wrestling coach at the middle school, officials say.

He's currently being detained at the Kane County Jail and is expected to appear in court on March 20. 