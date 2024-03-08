Carpentersville teacher arrested following alleged inappropriate confrontation in locker room

article

A Carpentersville Middle School teacher is facing several charges after he allegedly approached a child in a locker room and made an inappropriate comment.

Kevin D. Lee, 24, is charged with burglary, a Class 1 felony, sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony and grooming, a Class 4 felony, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

His charges stem from Feb. 26, when Lee allegedly confronted a child in a locker room at the Norris Recreation Center in St. Charles. Further details haven't been released.

As of Feb. 26, Lee was employed as a teacher and a wrestling coach at the middle school, officials say.

He's currently being detained at the Kane County Jail and is expected to appear in court on March 20.