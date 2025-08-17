Cary declares state of emergency after storms cause widespread damage, power outages

The Brief Nearly 100 storm-related calls were handled by the Cary Fire Protection District as three rounds of severe storms brought destructive winds, flooding, and widespread damage to the area. No injuries were reported, but damage included downed power lines, natural gas equipment issues, and extensive outages; ComEd and Nicor crews continue restoration efforts. The Village of Cary declared a state of emergency, with brush pickup resuming Aug. 25, while officials warned residents to be cautious of unlicensed restoration solicitors.



Amid three rounds of storms with strong winds and flooding, the Cary Fire Protection District responded to nearly 100 storm-related calls from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

The Village of Cary declared a state of emergency due to the severe and damaging weather conditions.

What we know:

As two storms with destructrive winds moved through Cary, Oakwood Hills, and Trout Valley, firefighters responded to nearly 70 calls within five hours, with most of the damage happening in and around downtown Cary. A third storm overnight caused flooding. The firefighters handled nearly 100 calls in total. No injuries were reported.

The cleanup efforts continued in the morning. The damage included downed power lines and natural gas equipment damage.

ComEd crews continue to work to restore power and rebuild utilities, and Nicor crews are addressing natural gas emergencies.

What they're saying:

"Our firefighters handled an extraordinary workload as multiple storms moved through the district. Crews worked tirelessly for several hours, prioritizing emergencies such as downed power lines, natural gas leaks, and flooding issues. This was a true team effort, and we were supported by ComEd, Nicor, law enforcement, township crews, public works, and our dispatchers who managed an overwhelming call volume. That coordination allowed us to address hazards quickly and keep the community safe during a very challenging night," Deputy Fire Chief Mark Pelletreau said.

What you can do:

Residents are warned about scam restoration companies. Solicitors are required to obtain a permit through the police department. To verify a solicitor, call the Cary Police Department’s non-emergency number at 847-639-2341.

It is also a violation for any solicitor to approach residences where a "No Soliciting" notice is posted.

Avoid downed power wires and treat them as energized. Call 911 to report any emergencies.