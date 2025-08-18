Cary residents prepare for more storms after weekend damage

The Brief Cary residents are preparing for another round of storms Monday night after weekend winds caused widespread damage and prompted a state of emergency. ComEd crews are using Rotary Park as a staging area, keeping it closed through at least Wednesday; more than 215,000 customers were affected, with about 100 still without power. Officials urge residents to avoid downed power lines, and the village will begin brush pickup Monday, Aug. 25.



Residents in Cary are preparing for another round of storms after damaging winds swept through the area over the weekend.

ComEd crews were working late Monday afternoon to restore power to customers.

What we know:

Heavy rain fell Monday, just days after weekend storms caused significant damage. Cary Lake at Rotary Park will remain closed through at least Wednesday so ComEd can use the site as a staging area for storm recovery.

Mayor Mark Kownick declared a state of emergency Saturday night following the storms.

Since then, ComEd has used Rotary Park to store equipment, keeping the public out until recovery efforts are complete.

As of late Monday, just over 100 customers remained without power, according to the utility’s outage map. Across the region, about 215,000 customers were affected by the weekend storms.

"Also, just a reminder that safety is the number one priority. We hope that if people think there's a downed line in their yard, they won't go near it. Even if it's not sparking, that doesn't mean that it isn't alive. And we also, as I noted, this storm was pretty destructive and so you could have lines tangled up in tree debris that you can't see. It's really best to stay clear, but if there is a downed line in your yard, call us, 1-800-334-7661 and we'll get someone out to take a look at it and make sure they stay with it until a crew can get there to get it restored," said ComEd spokesperson John Schoen.

What's next:

Cary residents are bracing for more storms on Monday night.

The village will be starting brush pickup next Monday, Aug. 25.