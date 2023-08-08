Case dropped against former Chicago police officer accused of battering woman at North Avenue Beach

A case against a former Chicago police officer accused of battering a woman at North Avenue Beach has reportedly been dropped.

The incident was captured on body camera two years ago.

Bruce Dyker, 53, was charged last year with aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of official misconduct in connection with the alleged attack.

Attorneys in the case previously reserved a bench trial date for Tuesday, but the Chicago Tribune reports that prosecutors will not be proceeding with the criminal charge.

A civil case, however, is pending.

Dyker resigned following the outrage over the on-duty incident.