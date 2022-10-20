Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side

A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.