Chicago lakefront staple Castaways gets summer glow-up

A popular Chicago summer destination will be rocking a new look along the lakefront this year.

Castaways Beach Club, 1603 N. Lake Shore Dr., will open its doors to thirsty beachgoers and sun-baked revelers on Memorial Day Weekend.

Formerly known as Castaways Bar & Grill, the boat-shaped restaurant is pinned between North Avenue Beach and the palatial Chicago skyline.

The restaurant features two stories and 22,000 square feet of space, including dining decks, bar areas, rentable cabanas and patio space. Among the new additions are upgrades to the restaurant's furniture, lighting and layout.

"The lakefront is Chicago’s front yard and Castaways has long been part of that - we are thrilled to deliver a new and refreshed experience this summer," owner Anthony Stefani said in a statement. "We can confidently share that Castaways Beach Club will bring an unparalleled summertime experience to our city and we cannot wait to welcome everyone aboard!"

The restaurant was closed last summer for renovations.

The restaurant's North End Club will be for patrons over 21 while the restaurant portion will still be open to kids and families. Castaways serves lunch and dinner daily with a lengthy cocktail menu.

