2 Aurora men charged in catalytic converter thefts across 8 counties

Two men from suburban Aurora were charged in connection to more than 35 catalytic converter thefts.

Pedro Villegas-Mendoza, 22, and Octavio Goytia, 28, were charged by Attorney General Kwame Raoul after they allegedly worked together to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Will, DeKalb, Lake, McHenry and Winnebago counties.

According to Raoul, Villegas-Mendoza and Goytia traveled across the eight counties and, in broad daylight, removed the catalytic converters by jacking up vehicles and using a saw to remove the converter.

They both face two counts for theft greater than $10,000 and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Villegas-Mendoza was also charged with 38 counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and 38 counts of burglary. Goytia was charged with 36 counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and 36 counts of burglary.

"While a vehicle can still operate without a catalytic converter, removing it will release toxic gases and pollutants into the air," Raoul said. "These charges are the result of close collaboration by my office with multiple state’s attorneys and law enforcement agencies to investigate thefts in eight Chicagoland counties. I am committed to ensuring these individuals are held accountable and ultimately to keeping our communities and environment safe."

The charges come after a nearly two-year investigation across several counties.

Bond for both Villegas-Mendoza and Goytia was set at $350,000. Their next court date is Aug. 14.