Cause of massive Grand Bear Resort fire still unknown: officials

Firefighters provided an update Tuesday after a massive fire burned overnight at Grand Bear Resort in Utica.

Crews were still at the scene this morning putting out those hot spots. During a news conference, officials said they don't know the cause of this massive fire, but they do believe that it is not suspicious.

They said the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the porch of one of the cabins at the Grand Bear Resort. It was in an area where homes are privately owned and are part of an association connected to the main resort.

The fire spread extremely fast because of sustained winds blowing about 30 to 40 miles an hour, sending embers hundreds of feet away to ignite a number of other cabins.

By the time crews were able to get control of this fire, seven of the large wooden buildings had burned to the ground each containing four living units, a total of 28 residences.

No one was hurt, however, many permanent residents here lost everything they own.

Michael and Sheila Brownbosz, a retired couple from the Chicago area who bought a unit here three years ago, said they lost everything.

"We're making dinner," Michael Brownbosz said. "I stepped outside and I said, ‘I smell smoke or fire. Maybe barbecue.’ I didn't think much of it and went back in the house and then a couple of seconds later, [my wife] hollers out ‘Call 911.'"

Assistant Utica Fire Chief Drew Partain addressed the media Tuesday.

"We are still back here, actively working on putting some hot spots out," Partain said. "Those seven buildings are all in piles in the basement and we literally have to dig them apart to douse all the hot spots to put them out finally. So we're down to just a couple departments here, but we are still here, working."

The units that burned are on the backend of the rather large property, part of the resort complex that were privately owned.

As for the resort itself, none of it was damaged by the fire but they are closing and asking guests to leave because of the water park being shut down as well.

The resort has utility issues to worry about while crews continue to work on putting out the fire and conducting a full investigation.