CCL holder fires shots at would-be carjackers; 1 offender returns fire, striking two people

Two people were shot during an attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

At about 4:40 a.m., a 65-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Kostner when four unknown armed male offenders exited a silver-in-color SUV and approached them, police said.

The offenders demand the vehicle. At that time, the 65-year-old man, who is a valid CCL and FOID card holder, produced a handgun and fired shots at the offenders. No one was struck.

One of the offenders then opened fire at both victims, striking the woman in the chest. The man also suffered a graze wound to his right calf.

The offenders got back into the SUV and fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.