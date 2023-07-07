CCL holder shoots attempted home invader in Sheffield Neighbors

A CCL holder shot a female offender trying to enter his residence on Chicago's North Side Thursday night.

Police say the male victim fired at the offender to prevent them from entering a home in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Sheffield Neighbors.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. The offender was found with a gunshot wound to the wrist and chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

A gun was recovered on scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.