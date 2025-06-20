CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney resigns after just over a year on the job

The Brief Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney will resign July 3, ending just over a year in the permanent role after being elevated from interim by Mayor Brandon Johnson. In a letter to staff, Carney cited family and personal reasons for his departure; no successor has been named.



Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney is stepping down July 3, ending a brief tenure marked by his promotion from interim to permanent chief just last year.

What we know:

Carney, who was officially appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson in May 2023 after serving in an interim capacity, shared the news in a letter to CDOT staff, citing family and personal reasons for his departure.

The letter is shared below:

"Dear CDOT Staff,

"First, I want to thank all of you for your continued hard work and dedication on behalf of the Department and City of Chicago. You are truly some of our city’s finest public servants.

"Today, I am writing to inform you that I have decided to resign my position as Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT). After much reflection, I have determined that the demands of the CDOT Commissioner position are no longer compatible with the significant needs of my family and other personal matters. Accordingly, I will step down from the duties of Commissioner on close of business, July 3, 2025.

"I thank Mayor Johnson for the great privilege to serve our City and in his administration. Additionally, I extend my sincere thanks to you – my CDOT family. It has been a tremendous honor to follow in my father’s footsteps and work alongside you for this great department. CDOT has given so much to the Carney family, and we are forever grateful to you.

"Best wishes to all of you. I look forward to seeing all that you will continue to accomplish for our great City.



"Sincerely, Thomas Carney"

What's next:

It remains unclear who will take over the department following Carney’s resignation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.