Celebrating Anne Burrell's life with her top recipes

The Brief Celebrity chef Anne Burrell has died following a cardiac arrest in her Brooklyn home. Known for hosting Worst Cooks in America and Chefs Wanted , Burrell also authored two cookbooks and was celebrated for her work in top New York kitchens. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, she leaves behind a culinary legacy honored with awards, bestselling recipes, and a devoted fan base.



Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and host of The Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest attack last week in her Brooklyn home.

Burrell was more than just a talented chef. Throughout her career, Burrell hosted two shows ("Chefs Wanted" and "Worst Cooks in America"). She published two cookbooks, "Cook Like a Rock Star," which is a New York Times best seller and "Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire & Empower."

Burrell graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and later received an Augie Award from them, worked in prominent New York restaurants, including Felidia with Lidia Bastianich, and also trained in Italy.

In celebration of her life, we are sharing five of her top recipes from the Food Network.

Anne Burrell at The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street presented by City Harvest on April 22, 2025 held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Ingredients

6 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

4 cups mascarpone

1 cup tiny chocolate chips

6 cups boiling water

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup instant espresso powder

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup coffee liqueur

2 (14-ounce) packs Savoiardi cookies (Italian ladyfingers)

3/4 cup finely grated chocolate

Tap here to read the full recipe on the Food Network.

For Sauce

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 pound pancetta, diced

2 large Spanish onions, diced

Kosher salt

4 large cloves garlic, smashed and chopped

4 28-ounce cans whole San Marzano tomatoes

For Lasagna

Kosher salt

1 1/2 1-pound boxes lasagna noodles

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 pinches red pepper flakes

1 12-ounce package cremini mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

1 zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut 1/4 inch thick diagonally

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese

2 large eggs

6 to 7 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1 pound grated mozzarella cheese (about 4 cups)

Tap here to read the full recipe on the Food Network.

Ingredients

3 large Idaho potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes, held in water untilready to use

Kosher salt

1 large celery root, tough outer parts removed, cut into 1-inchcubes

1 to 1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 stick cold butter, cut into pats

Tap here to read the full recipe on the Food Network.

Ingredients

1 large onion or 2 small, cut into 1-inch dice

2 large carrots, cut into 1/2-inch dice

3 ribs celery, cut into 1-inch dice

4 cloves garlic

Extra-virgin olive oil, for the pan

Kosher salt

3 pounds ground chuck, brisket or round or combination

2 cups tomato paste

3 cups hearty red wine

Water

3 bay leaves

1 bunch thyme, tied in a bundle

1 pound spaghetti

1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

High quality extra-virgin olive oil, for finishing

Tap here to read the full recipe on the Food Network.

Fish

1 pound white fish filet (haddock, halibut, or cod)

1 lime, zested and juiced

1/2 teaspoon pimenton, 2 cloves garlic smashed

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

Kosher salt

Cabbage

1/2 head savoy cabbage, shredded

3 scallions, sliced thinly on the bias

1 jalapeno, minced, optional

1/4 to 1/2 cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup canola oil

Kosher salt

8 flour tortillas

1 avocado, halved, pitted and flesh slice

Tap here to read the full recipe on the Food Network.