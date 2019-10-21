Cellphone thefts reported on CTA Pink Line

article

Police are warning the public after two cellphone thefts were reported this month on the CTA Pink Line in Lawndale.

In each case, the suspect approached someone on the train and took their cellphone, Chicago police said in an alert.

Both thefts were reported in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The first happened about 4 p.m. Oct. 14, and the second occurred about 8:53 p.m. Oct. 16.

The suspects are described as one to two males 13 to 25-years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.