Teen bicyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Manhattan

The Brief A 13-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck in Manhattan this week. A GoFundMe identified the boy as Chance Hunnicutt. The mayor pledged continued efforts to improve safety and reduce truck traffic in the area.



A 13-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening in a crash involving a semi-truck in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

What we know:

According to Manhattan police, officers and firefighters were called to State and East North streets (U.S. Route 52) around 5:35 p.m. for a crash involving a bicyclist and a semi-truck. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy unresponsive beneath the trailer.

A GoFundMe identified the 13-year-old as Chance Hunnicutt. The fundraising page described him as "full of life, laughter, and love," and said he shared an unbreakable bond with his twin brother.

Chance Hunnicutt | GoFundMe

"Chance’s light touched everyone who knew him — his smile, his kindness, his energy will never be forgotten," the GoFundMe read.

What they're saying:

Manhattan Mayor Mike Adrieansen released a statement Tuesday expressing condolences and frustration over the tragedy.

"As a parent, neighbor, and Mayor of this Village, I share in your grief, your anger, and your urgent desire for change," Adrieansen said. "Our children deserve safe streets, protected crossings, and a town where they can move freely without fear."

Adrieansen outlined several measures the village has taken to improve safety on Route 52, a state road, including meetings with the Illinois Department of Transportation about truck size restrictions, new school zone signs, and plans for crosswalks downtown. He said the village has also applied for a safety improvement grant and commissioned a study for a possible truck bypass around downtown.

The Manhattan Police Department asked for "thoughts, compassion and prayers" for the Hunnicutt family and the community during what they called "extremely difficult times."

What's next:

The mayor says Manhattan PD is working with the Illinois State Police on the crash investigation, and that the results will be made public once the investigation is complete.