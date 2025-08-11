Chance the Rapper's new tour stops in Chicago this fall

article

The Brief Chance the Rapper is coming back to Chicago with the new announcement of his "And We Back Tour" North American run. The tour will span across 15 cities, and includes a stop in Chicago on Oct. 10. Ticket presales begin on Tuesday and general ticket sales open up on Friday.



What we know:

The three-time Grammy Award winner will tour for the first time since canceling his last run after five shows in 2019. The "And We Back Tour" will span 15 cities, beginning Sept. 26. The Chicago native will perform in his hometown on Oct. 10 at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of his new full-length album, "Star Line," this Friday.

Chance the Rapper tour tickets

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, starting with two exclusive presales for Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers. General sale tickets start on Friday.

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit chancestuff.com.

Chance the Rapper tour dates

Timeline:

Here's where Chance the Rapper will be performing this fall:

September 26, 2025 | Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

September 27, 2025 | New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

September 29, 2025 | Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 1, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 2, 2025 | New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 4, 2025 | Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

October 6, 2025 | Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 8, 2025 | Washington, DC @ Echostage

October 10, 2025 | Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 12, 2025 | Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 14, 2025 | Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16, 2025 | San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 17, 2025 | Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

October 18, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau

October 20, 2025 | Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium