Chance the Rapper's new tour stops in Chicago this fall
CHICAGO - Chance the Rapper has announced a Chicago show this fall as part of his "And We Back Tour" North American run.
What we know:
The three-time Grammy Award winner will tour for the first time since canceling his last run after five shows in 2019. The "And We Back Tour" will span 15 cities, beginning Sept. 26. The Chicago native will perform in his hometown on Oct. 10 at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.
The announcement comes ahead of the release of his new full-length album, "Star Line," this Friday.
Chance the Rapper tour tickets
Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, starting with two exclusive presales for Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers. General sale tickets start on Friday.
For complete tour and ticketing information, visit chancestuff.com.
Chance the Rapper tour dates
Timeline:
Here's where Chance the Rapper will be performing this fall:
September 26, 2025 | Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
September 27, 2025 | New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
September 29, 2025 | Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 1, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 2, 2025 | New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 4, 2025 | Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
October 6, 2025 | Toronto, ON @ Rebel
October 8, 2025 | Washington, DC @ Echostage
October 10, 2025 | Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
October 12, 2025 | Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 14, 2025 | Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
October 16, 2025 | San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 17, 2025 | Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
October 18, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau
October 20, 2025 | Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
