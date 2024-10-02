Charges dropped against 3rd man in killing of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis

The Brief Cook County prosecutors have dropped charges against the third defendant, Alexander Villa, in the 2011 murder of Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis. Two other defendants, Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay, had their charges dropped last year, after spending over a decade incarcerated. Defense attorneys allege police and prosecutors suppressed evidence that could have exonerated all three men.



Cook County prosecutors have dropped charges against the third and final defendant in the 2011 murder of Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis.

Alexander Villa had remained in custody after charges against co-defendants Edgardo Colon and Tyrone Clay were dismissed last year. The men had been accused of killing Officer Lewis, who was shot while working security at a convenience store in Chicago.

For over a decade, Colon, Clay, and Villa maintained their innocence, and defense attorneys argued that police coerced confessions and withheld key evidence. Among the suppressed evidence were cellphone records that placed one of the men miles away from the crime scene at the time of the murder.

Police Officer Clifton P. Lewis | Photo source: Officer Down Memorial Page

Colon and Clay were released in June 2023, sparking hope that Villa would also see his charges dropped. On Wednesday, that hope became reality.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office explained their decision in this statement:

"After the sentencing of Alexander Villa for the 2011 murder of Officer Clifton Lewis, our office discovered evidence that had not been previously or timely provided to the defense. This information is potentially exculpatory, material, and relevant to a jury's evaluation of the case, and therefore, we are compelled to agree to vacate this conviction and dismiss the charges. We acknowledge the pain and frustration this causes the family of Officer Lewis, who deserves to be remembered for his dedicated service to the Chicago Police Department and the City of Chicago rather than for procedural errors that have marred our pursuit of justice and accountability. While this is heartbreaking, prosecutors have the responsibility to not only find justice for the harmed but also uphold the constitutional rights of the accused. In this instance, we fell short. We are actively working to learn from the chain of events that has led us to this point so that we can make necessary improvements to our systems and ensure this does not happen again."