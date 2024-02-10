Charges filed against man accused of robbery on CTA in Edgewater

A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly robbed a CTA Red Line customer in Edgewater last month.

Police say John Wesley, 24, of Chicago, robbed a 23-year-old man on a CTA platform in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Wesley allegedly sprayed the victim with a chemical irritant before stealing his cash.

He was arrested in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue and was charged with armed robbery.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.