Charges filed against man accused of robbery on CTA in Edgewater

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Edgewater
CHICAGO - A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly robbed a CTA Red Line customer in Edgewater last month. 

Police say John Wesley, 24, of Chicago, robbed a 23-year-old man on a CTA platform in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. 

Wesley allegedly sprayed the victim with a chemical irritant before stealing his cash. 

He was arrested in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue and was charged with armed robbery. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.