Chatham shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot in traffic Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 45-year-old was driving northbound around 8:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting from the driver's side of the vehicle, police said.

The victim was shot once in the hand and was driven to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.