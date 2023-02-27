Cheretha Morrison: Family still looking for answers in missing woman case in Chicago

Cheretha Morrison, age 38, loved to smile. Her now 6-year-old daughter Glorious meant the world to her. Morrison failed to pick her daughter up from school, that’s when relatives new something was wrong.

Police say Morrison, who lived in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, was last seen at 69th and South Throop on February 26, 2021. Her Porsche Cayenne SUV was later found 21 miles in Rogers Park. Relatives say it was parked outside a residence she’d visited before. Morrison was three months pregnant and had two children.

Now, two years later there’s still no sign of her.

"I really don’t know what was going on, I really just want closure", said her sister.

Families of other missing persons joined Morrison’s relatives at Daley Plaza pleading for help. Lashann Walker’s daughter and grandson have been missing 8 years.

"If there’s someone out there that knows something about our cases please speak up," Walker said.

Artist Damon Reed created a painting of Morrison and many others to raise awareness about missing black women in Chicago.

Police say this remains an active investigation.