Chicago secures $336 million loan to remove and replace lead water pipes

Chicago's aging water pipe infrastructure is in for a major overhaul as the city recently secured a significant financial boost.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, in collaboration with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, joined forces with a top official from the Environmental Protection Agency to announce a $336 million loan earmarked for the removal and replacement of tens of thousands of lead water pipes.

The target of this initiative is the network of pipes that connect single-family homes and small, multi-unit apartment buildings to the city's water mains. Approximately 30,000 lead pipes are expected to be removed and replaced using the allocated loan funds.

Mayor Brandon Johnson emphasized the importance of providing clean, lead-free water for every child in Chicago, irrespective of their location or background.

"It is a basic human right for everyone to have access to clean water," he said.

Additionally, Mayor Johnson pointed out that this loan will expedite the broader goal of replacing all the city's lead service lines. The move aims to ensure the long-term health and safety of Chicago's residents and signifies a significant step toward addressing any lead contamination in the city's water supply.