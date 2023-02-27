Chicago makes changes to which 911 calls will require a mental health response

Chicago is now changing which 911 calls warrant a mental health response, instead of a police officer.

The "Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement" sets up mobile teams made up of paramedics, mental health clinicians and officers trained for crisis response.

When it first launched, they were only dispatched for "mental health disturbances," leaving police to handle suicide threats and well-being checks.

Now, those calls will be eligible for a care response.

However, the teams will not be able to handle scenes involving a weapon.