Chicagoans give back during the 9/11 National Day of Service

Hundreds of volunteers filled the Great Hall at Union Station on Monday to mark the 9/11 National Day of Service.

Their mission? To pack up some 450,000 meals to be distributed by the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

As volunteers funneled oatmeal into individual packets, you could hear an occasional outburst of hoots and hollers.

"Every time they finish a box, they yell out and celebrate. And isn't that great? It's worth celebrating," said Camerin Mattson, communications manager with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

"There's so many people here doing something good for people in need and for their neighbors," Mattson said.

Eighteen cities around the country are participating in this mission to provide more than six million meals to the food insecure.

Organizers said the event brings a lot of joy to the volunteers who participate.

"It gives them something active to do to commemorate this day in such a positive way," Mattson said. "We're turning this day, that was such a difficult moment in our nation's history, into something for good. And what a great way to redeem that day."

This is the fourth year that volunteers are packing up meals for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

