Chicago celebrates 95th Annual Bud Billiken Parade

Chicago's South Side comes alive today with the 95th Annual Bud Billiken Parade, the largest African American parade in the United States.

This beloved tradition steps off at 10:00 a.m. sharp in the heart of Bronzeville.

Here's what you need to know:

Parade Route: The parade begins at King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard. Traveling south, the parade enters Washington Park on Ellsworth Drive and continues to the end point at 55th Street.

Street Closures: Expect street closures along the parade route. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or plan for alternate routes.

Public Safety: The Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and the Traffic Management Authority will be on-site to ensure public safety and manage traffic flow.

The Bud Billiken Parade is more than just a vibrant spectacle. It's a back-to-school celebration aimed at uplifting Chicago's youth. Don't forget to wear your school colors and show your support for students preparing for a new academic year.

This year's Grand Marshal is recording artist and actor Jason Weaver. There will also be a Back to School Festival in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with special performances, free hair cuts/styles, a job fair and local vendors.

VIP Breakfast:

Earlier today, a VIP breakfast reception was held at Mandrake Park, attended by prominent figures like Mayor Brandon Johnson, Governor J.B. Pritzker, and celebrity guests like Jason Weaver and J. Ivy.

For complete details on the Bud Billiken Parade, including a detailed map of the route, visit budbillikenparade.org.