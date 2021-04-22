Chicago accepting casino resort bids from potential developers

Chicago is accepting proposals from potential developers for the city's first casino and resort, officials announced on Thursday.

City officials said in a statement that the selected partner will be able to propose the location of the casino, pending approval by the city, which is slated to open by 2025.

"After years of planning, we are beyond excited to begin the RFP (Request for Proposal) process for Chicago’s first casino," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with world-class operators to develop a premier entertainment destination that will catalyze growth in our dynamic economy, create sustainable, good-paying jobs for our workforce and bring new financial opportunities to our businesses."

According to the statement, the selected partner would be required to build a casino-resort with 500 hotel rooms or less, including meeting spaces, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

Developers interested in the project will have until August 23 to submit their proposals, and a public presentation of potential plans will be made in late September, according to a timeline from the city.

The city says it will announce its preferred candidate in early 2022, which then must be approved by City Council and other city agencies.

The RFP is available at www.chicago.gov/chicagocasino.