Chicago accepting nominations for Millennium Park Christmas tree

The City of Chicago announced Wednesday that it’s accepting nominations for the Millennium Park Christmas tree.

The city is accepting nominations for its official Christmas tree until Oct. 12, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

All nominations must be located less than 50 miles from the Loop, at least 45 feet tall and preferably a Norway spruce or fig tree. Pine trees are ineligible because they aren't sturdy enough, DCASE said.

Submissions must include the family’s name, address, phone number and email address, DCASE said. At least two photographs must be included too, one of the tree from afar and one up close. A brief explanation on why the tree should be Chicago’s official tree and any additional information that makes the tree special should be mentioned. Nominations must be submitted via email at DCASE@cityofchicago.org.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The 108th Annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree in Millennium Park. The 51-foot Blue Spruce tree is donated by the Benavides family of Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood; December 2021.

Officials will light the tree at the 110th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 17, and it will remain illuminated through early Jan. 2024, DCASE said.

The City of Chicago’s 2022 Holiday Tree, a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, was donated by the Glisovic family of Morton Grove.

The lighting of the Christmas Tree is the centerpiece of the Chicago’s annual holiday traditions in Millennium Park. This year’s festivities will feature many activities including ice skating at McCormick Tribune Ice Rink. More free cultural programs will be announced in the coming weeks, the statement said.

For complete details, visit: cityofchicago.org/dcase.