Chicago activist calls on city to do more for unhoused residents: 'get them off the streets'

There was an all-out effort on Friday to ensure Chicagoans stay warm this winter.

Community activist Andrew Holmes teamed up with a local radio station to deliver warm clothing to people living on the streets.

The items included blankets, scarves and other winter gear.

Holmes called on the city to do more for unhoused residents, as they step up to provide resources for migrant arrivals.

"Help these people. Get them off the streets. If you can take millions and millions of dollars to get them off the streets and clean up the police station, get them out of there, you can go downtown, Wacker Drive, Magnificent Mile, and get these families off the concrete street there," said Holmes.

During Friday's event, warm meals were also handed out at 63rd and Ashland.