Chicago activist group endorses Johnson for mayor, 18 candidates for City Council

Outside of City Hall Thursday, the activist group "United Working Families" announced who it wants to see inside City Hall for City Council.

They are backing 18 candidates, including incumbents Jeanette Taylor in the 20th Ward, Rosanna Rodriguez in the 33rd Ward and Carlos Ramirez-Rosa in the 35th Ward.

Mueze Bawany has their endorsement for the 50th Ward.

"Everyone here with me is fighting the hard fight. But they realize when you cancel out the noise, when you go to every single door, everyone believes in compassion, kindness and love," said Bawany.

United Working Families says the candidates they are backing offer an opportunity to shift power in City Hall to benefit not just the wealthy few.

The group is aligned with the Chicago Teachers Union.