Chicago activists call for justice after migrant found shot to death in Little Village

A woman, who recently migrated to Chicago from Guatemala, was found shot to death in an alley last week.

As community activists work to raise funds to return her body to her family in Central America, there are growing calls for justice.

The murder of Reyna Cristina Ical is still being felt in Little Village.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Community residents say she just arrived in Chicago from Guatemala four months ago.

Members of the Little Village Community Council gathered near the Martinez Funeral Home calling for authorities to solve her murder and announcing that they will hold a wake for her there before sending her body to Guatemala.