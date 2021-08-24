Chicago adds 4 states to COVID-19 travel advisory raising total to 43

Chicago health officials on Tuesday added four states to its COVID-19 travel advisory, raising the total number to 43 states and two territories.

The newly added states all surpassed the mark of 15 positive coronavirus cases per day, per 100,000 residents. The states are Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The District of Columbia, which was on the list last week, has been removed as its daily case rate dropped to 13.7, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 37.5, up from 32.7 a week ago, the health department said.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

Advertisement

The health department continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome for details.