Chicago Air and Water Show soars back to town this weekend

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns this weekend, with practice sessions already underway in the skies.

The main events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also returning this year is the Golden Knights Parachute Team.

We spoke with one of the jumpers about what it's like, floating over the Chicago skyline.

"…It depends on what the winds are doing for us to get out in an advantageous spot to make where we need to land. We're getting out overtop of some of those big tall buildings in Chicago… it's a really cool image," said SFC. Marcus Denniston.

The show stretches from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach serving as the show center.

