Remains of Chicago airman shot down in WWII finally return home

A Chicago airman shot down in World War II is finally home and will be laid to rest with full military honors.

On Friday, he was welcomed with the honor and respect befitting his bravery.

Second Lt. Robert L. E. Porter was just 23 when his plane was shot down over Germany in 1944. His body wasn't found at first and after a year of being listed as missing in action, Porter was declared dead.

Eventually, his remains were buried with other unknown fallen soldiers in Belgium.

But three years ago, the defense POW MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the unknown soldiers and Porter's remains were identified on Dec. 20, 2023.

On Friday, a procession escorted his remains to Lawn Funeral Home in Orland Park. An American flag was draped from the extended ladders of a fire truck to honor him.

Porter will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Monday.