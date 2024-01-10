Chicago airport congestion lingers after first winter storm

There was some congestion at the United Terminal at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday.

Passengers whose flights were canceled or delayed on Tuesday due to the snow are now trying to travel today. The winter weather caused a ground stop at O’Hare for a time and then a ground delay.

Thousands of travelers had to wait it out, hundreds missed connections. The airlines are trying to get international travelers to their destinations. When passengers finally did make it to Chicago, they were eager to see the snow.

Victoria Fiore Cohen had to wait a day to get home from Atlanta. She said she was glad she made the decision, especially since there was a ground stop at O’Hare.

She said a co-worker was stuck on a plane for several hours before having to go back to the terminal when the flight ultimately was canceled.

Passenger Haley Fuquay flew from Boise, Idaho to make an important delivery – a 9-week-old Aussiedoodle puppy. It now has a new home and owner in Illinois. She checked the flight before leaving and saw that there were blizzard warnings, but she was able to land at O’Hare Tuesday night.

The airlines brought in extra personnel to help passengers get on their way.

As of noon, there were 88 cancelations reported at O'Hare and 4 at Midway.