Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Longtime Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin and her chief of staff have pleaded not guilty to bribery charges.

Austin and Chester Wilson Jr. were indicted last week, and appeared in court Thursday by phone.

The two are accused of getting home improvements from contractors who wanted city help with a project in Austin's 34th ward.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Their next hearing is set for Aug. 10.

Advertisement

Austin is the third sitting member of the Chicago City Council under a federal indictment.