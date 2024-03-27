Chicago alderman faces backlash over rally appearance where US flag was burned

A Chicago alderman is facing backlash from his colleagues surrounding an appearance at a rally where a U.S. flag was burned.

The protest happened outside of City Hall on Friday, March 22. Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez says the burning of the American flag occurred before he arrived. The protesters were calling for the Democratic National Convention to be canceled in Chicago.

Now, a group of Chicago aldermen are calling for a special council meeting to censure Sigcho-Lopez. They are condemning the actions of the alderman. At the rally, someone burned an American flag over the U.S. support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

Alderman Sigcho-Lopez says the burning of the flag happened before he showed up.

"I joined to make remarks denouncing genocide and the DNC's failure to lead on immigration reform," Sigcho-Lopez said.

But veterans and some aldermen disagree.

"How can an elected official stand over the charred remains of a burnt American flag and advocate properly for veterans? How can he vote in City Hall on legislation that affects veterans?" said Marcos Torrez, Commander 2nd district of the American Legion.

"Our colleague is saying that he didn't see it. All he had to do, if he would have said, 'Look, I didn't see it. I apologize and it's over with.' Instead of doubling down, doubling down, saying it's his right. It is his right. And he should be thanking Bill Conway, Chris Taliaferro, myself and all the veterans here for the ability to do that. Okay, so instead of apologizing, saying it was a mistake, instead of apologizing say it was a mistake, doubles down, sends out a mass text, come to City Hall to counter the press conference that's being done by the veterans," said Alderman Gilbert Villegas.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office had "no comment" on the demands made by the aldermen and veterans.