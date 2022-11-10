Chicago alderman demands more support for refugees bused in from Texas

Nearly 3,700 migrants have been bused to Chicago from Texas.

Now, local leaders are asking, "What is the long term plan to care for these families?"

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward led a coalition to City Hall Thursday.

The group delivered a letter to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanding more support for refugees and migrants in what is called a "Sanctuary City."

He wants to transform empty churches and schools in his ward into shelters.

"We have mental health services, we have community clinics, we have a food pantry, we have a location in the ward to re-purpose a school and/or a church, so that our communities and refugees can have humane conditions," said Sigcho-Lopez.

He also commented on the delays in getting children enrolled into school.

According to state records, at least 425 school-aged children have been placed in 12 different school districts.