Chicago alderman pushes for downtown curfew after teens attack married couple

One city alderman is calling for the curfew in his ward to start at 8 p.m. after a husband and wife were allegedly beaten by teens in Streeterville.

Alderman Brian Hopkins said he's asking the Chicago City Council to expedite this ordinance, as he realized the summer is already here, teens are showing up and some are acting out.

Just last week, a couple said they were near McClurg and Grand when teens viciously attacked them.

"It's very difficult situation to be in, to be able to look at someone that young. They're carrying around so much anger in them. And the attack was very vicious. There was no empathy," said Nina, one of the victims attacked.

A 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were charged with misdemeanor battery.

Featured article

Alderman Hopkins, of the 32nd Ward, said teens were gathering at Roosevelt and Clark back in March. There was a shooting there and one teen died. The alderman said they moved to Streeterville because they felt safer. But, with summer break just hours away for thousands of Chicago students, teen trends are still happening.

"No supervision, no parental presence – that's when the bad things happen. They shouldn't be out roaming the streets at 10 at night. They should be home," said Hopkins.

Hopkins wants a curfew starting at 8 p.m. for anyone under 18 years of age unaccompanied by an adult in the Central Business District. This includes the Streeterville neighborhood in its entirety and parks, unless there's an event put on by the park district and city.

"Is this a situation where you could potentially be arrested if you do not follow police orders? Yes, you could. We think it's unlikely though because … just simply the threat of it is usually more than enough to stop the undesired activity," said Hopkins.

He said he doesn't think it's everyone, but said the violence has condo associations on the edge.

Two buildings in the area just made the call to hire full-time security on site.

"Given what's happening out there, I don't blame them," said Hopkins.

Hopkins will be introducing the ordinance on June 12 at 10 a.m. to the entire city council.

Under Lori Lightfoot, the City Council, in May 2022, approved the curfew being scaled back an hour to 10 p.m.