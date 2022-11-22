Chicago alderman partners with United Giving Hope, Walgreens for Thanksgiving giveaway in Little Village

The season of giving is off to an early start in Chicago's Little Village.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez partnered with United Giving Hope and Walgreens for a holiday giveaway.

Families were given boxes filled with pharmaceutical products, toys, clothes, hand sanitizer, face masks and much more.

The giveaway was held in the Little Village Discount Mall parking lot.