Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Alderman Michael Scott Jr. of the 24th Ward has tested positive for COVID-19.

The alderman released a statement on Twitter stating that he was tested on July 31 during a "Bike the Boulevard Event" hosted by the 24th Ward and the10th and 11th police districts.

"On Friday July 31st, the 24th Ward hosted, in conjunction with the 10th and 11th police district, our Bike and Boulevard event to encourage safe and positive community activity. One of the resources provided to the community and myself was COVID testing on-site. Today, I received my test results and they came back positive," the statement reads.

He says he currently has no symptoms, but is following necessary health protocols.

This announcement comes after Scott appeared with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday for a news conference announcing CPS would start the school year remote.